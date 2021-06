BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Sunday, the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs each played at home.

The WhistlePigs were looking to snap a four-game losing streak, but that would not be the case. The Pulaski River Turtles extend Princeton's losing streak to five games with a final of 4-0.

Bluefield had better luck on Sunday. The Ridge Runners split the series with the Bristol State Liners, winning 3-1.