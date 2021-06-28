WVa resort trying to set record for longest plastic slide

DAVIS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia resort is offering one heck of a long plastic water slide. Canaan Valley Resort will be the host site where 100 people in attendance will be given the opportunity to ride the 2,021-foot slip-and-slide Thursday. The ride is being built by Natural Light Beer. Resort general Manager Sam England says the hope is the slide break the Guinness World Record of 2,007 feet set by a group in Jordan in 2015. Rides on the slide will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. All riders must be age 21 or older. The slide will be located on a road leading from state Route 32 to the ski area’s lodge.