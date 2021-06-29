$6.5M federal loan to fund WVa hospital expansion, kids club

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $6.5 million in federal loans for a youth facility and the expansion of a hospital. The financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is meant for rural development. It will fund a $5,700,000 expansion and renovation of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton, according to a news release from Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office. It will also provide $800,000 to purchase a facility in Berkeley Springs for the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle.