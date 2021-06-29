West Virginia State Police investigating shooting incident involving air rifle

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Monroe County on Tuesday.

At 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the Neff Orchard Road area of Monroe County.

Once arriving on scene, troopers discovered Douglas Flack, 59 and Gary PItzer, 46, had been involved in a fight. Pitzer shot Flack in the right side of his face with a high velocity air rifle.

Flack was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The investigation remains active, and officials say that charges are pending.

Stay with WVVA for the latest on this story.