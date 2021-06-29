At 100, China’s Communist Party looks to cement its future

BEIJING (AP) — For China’s Communist Party, celebrating its 100th birthday on Thursday is not just about glorifying its past. It’s also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the build-up to the July 1 anniversary, Xi and the party have exhorted its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle. Experts say the party has long invoked its history to justify its right to rule. Shoring up its legitimacy is critical since the party has run China single-handedly for more than 70 years.