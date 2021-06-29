Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — Members of the military have recovered more human remains this month from a plane crash nearly 70 years ago east of Anchorage. The C-124 Globemaster hit a mountain in bad weather in 1952, while on flying from Fort McChord in Washington state to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. Deep snow covered the plane before recovery crews arrived. Over the years, the wreckage has traveled several miles downhill and become part of Colony Glacier. Wreckage being churned up by the glacier was spotted in 2012, and recovery efforts have been ongoing to identify the 52 crew members and passengers on board. So far, 43 people have been identified.