Diana legacy lingers as fans mark late royal’s 60th birthday

LONDON (AP) — Most people wouldn’t volunteer to walk through a minefield. Princess Diana did it twice. Diana walked gingerly down a narrow path cleared through an Angolan minefield on Jan. 15, 1997. When she realized some of the photographers accompanying her didn’t get the shot, she turned around and did it again. Those touched by the life of the preschool teacher turned princess remembered her this week ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday. They recall the complicated royal rebel who left an enduring imprint on the House of Windsor.