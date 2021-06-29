Does Breyer follow big term with retirement, or hang around?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of the current Supreme Court term is coming up, and Stephen Breyer is the justice to watch. After writing two of the court’s biggest decisions this year, Breyer could say he’s come to a fitting end with nearly 27 years as a justice and announce his retirement. Or the 82-year-old liberal justice could reason that his pragmatic, collaborative approach to judging has never been more needed on the high court and decide to stick around. Breyer has given no indication he plans to retire at the end of the court’s term, set for Thursday.