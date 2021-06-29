Skip to Content

Ex-mayor in Busan, S. Korea, jailed 3 years for sex abuse

2:59 am National news from the Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The former mayor of South Korea’s second-largest city has been jailed for three years for sexually abusing two city employees. The lawyers of Oh Keo-don didn’t immediately return messages asking whether they plan to appeal his conviction and sentence. Oh was seen as a key ally of President Moon Jae-in before stepping down as Busan’s mayor last year. He admitted to having “unnecessary physical contact” with a female public servant who accused him of groping her in his office. A separate accusation involved a woman in 2018. His lawyers pleaded for leniency, saying the 72-year-old Oh was dealing with health issues that cause cognitive impairment. The court said it was clear Oh abused his status.

