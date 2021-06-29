Fireworks displays across the two Virginias

If you're looking for fireworks this 4th of July weekend, check out this list below!

Fayette County:

- 7/3: Celebration at Bridge Brew Works in Fayetteville beginning at 1 p.m., fireworks starting between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Greenbrier County:

- 7/3: Alderson Memorial Football Field at 10:00 p.m.

- 7/4 in Alderson, location TBA

McDowell County:

-7/4: Free cookout and pool party in Welch with fireworks to follow

Mercer County:

- 7/4: Celebration at Anne S. Hunnicut Stadium. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. for live music, fireworks will begin at around 10 p.m.

Raleigh County:

- 7/3: City of Beckley will host a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. in the Beckley Little League and Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center area

- 7/3: A fireworks display will take place following the West Virginia Miners baseball game

- 7/5: Lake Stephens starting at 10 p.m.

Tazewell County:

- 7/3: Beginning at dusk in Pocahontas at Laurel Meadows Park

- 7/3: Following the Ridge Runners game in Bluefield at Bowen Field

- 7/4: Concert followed by fireworks starting at 7 p.m. in the old Ramey/McCann parking lot

If you have an event that we can add to the list, send it to our email: news@wvva.com

