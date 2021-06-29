Florida man pleads guilty in WVa to investment scheme

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Florida man has admitted to bilking more than a dozen people out of nearly $5 million in an investment scheme. Phillip Conley of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud in federal court in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Prosecutors say Conley admitted to scheming 18 people from 2014 to 2019. The victims were from several states. Conley mailed victims false statements that claimed a positive rate of return, even though he invested little or none of the money. Instead, he spent much of it on private jet flights and other expenses for himself. Conley faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine.