Groups sue Biden admin over planned expansion of nuke work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Watchdog groups are suing the Biden administration over plans to produce plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear stockpile. The groups argued in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Energy Department and the National Nuclear Security Administration need to look harder at environmental impacts. They also want them to look at alternatives for the plan to expand manufacturing of the cores at federal installations in New Mexico and South Carolina. The suit comes as U.S. officials have doubled down on a push to modernize the country’s nuclear arsenal amid global security concerns. Critics have voiced worries about nuclear waste issues and overblown budgets.