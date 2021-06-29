Hezbollah leader, Hamas chief talk recent Gaza war in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — The top leaders of the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas have held talks in Beirut about last month’s 11-day war with Israel in Gaza. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and has met several top officials. He met on Tuesday with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to discuss how they can build on the experience of the latest round of violence. The bruising war caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left at least 254 dead.