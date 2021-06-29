Hundreds of girl scouts descend on Ace Adventure Resort for 2021 ‘Girl Fest’

MINDEN, W.Va. (WVVA) Hundreds of girl scouts descended on Ace Adventure Resort in Minden this week. They're participating in 'Girl Fest,' a week-long adventure camp designed to help girl scouts test their limits, learn teamwork skills, and make lifelong friends.



"I'm learning team building skills and having fun with my girl scout sisters," said 11-year-old Aja Reavis, a girl scout from Richmond, Va. ahead of a mud run course on Tuesday.



The scouts came from all across the U.S., with even an Alaska troop participating.



"We're outdoor oriented and nothing builds confidence like overcoming challenges in the outdoors. And nothing builds teamwork like overcoming challenges such as rafting," explained Ace Marketing Dir. Haynes Mansfield.



The scouts had the opportunity to explore all the activities Ace has to offer, from ziplining to camping to the water park to the mud runs.



So far, the camp has been proven a dream come true for many of the participants and the scout leaders as well.



"Even me, I haven't been able to sleep we're all so excited about the adventure for the next day," said Scout leader Tonya Lee.



The adventure ends on Thursday, July 1st.