Iran power cuts fuel fears in Iraq as scorching summer peaks

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran has halted its crucial supply of power to Iraq, fueling fears of protests amid instability following the resignation of Iraq’s electricity minister. Cash-strapped Iran has put pressure on Iraq’s government to release payments for power after falling into arrears. The development comes with months of scorching summer temperatures still to come, and ahead of much anticipated federal elections. Electricity Minister Majed Mahdi Hantoosh submitted his resignation Monday amid popular and political pressure over repeated power outages across the country. Provinces across the country’s south — where temperatures currently average 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) — are shortening working hours citing extreme heat.