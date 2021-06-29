Skip to Content

Ivory sales result in federal guilty plea in Virginia

New
5:25 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to illegally selling ivory ornaments made from elephant tusks. Sixty-year-old Gary Cooper of Fredericksburg pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully selling endangered species. According to court records, Cooper sold seven pieces of ivory worth more than $3,000 to multiple undercover agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a 16-month period beginning in September 2018. The plea agreement requires Cooper to forfeit more than 130 pieces of raw and carved ivory.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content