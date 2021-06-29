Skip to Content

Jacobs’ post-pandemic runway: Parading puffers in patterns

7:59 am

NEW YORK (AP) — In another unmistakable sign that New York is coming back to life, Marc Jacobs celebrated a long-awaited return to in-person fashion shows when he presented his fall collection Monday evening at the grand Fifth Avenue branch of the New York Public Library. Jacobs is a master showman whose runway shows usually close out New York Fashion Week with a jolt of creative energy. He chose to show in late June rather than wait for Fashion Week in September. As a treat to Jacobs fans, the show was simultaneously projected onto the facade of Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury store 15 blocks or so uptown that will sell this collection exclusively.

Associated Press

