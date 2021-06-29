Key things for Tuesday: hot and humid!

Looking at another hot and humid day for today. Temperatures will head into the 80s and 90s again. Have a way to stay hydrated!

Rain chances are slim today, but not completely zero. A stray shower is possible to work in this afternoon.

Overnight we are dry with clear skies. Temperatures overnight will fall into the 60s and we remain muggy.

Our Wednesday has a better chance for scattered showers and isolated storms to form. These will primarily build during the afternoon, but a few spotty showers are possible in the morning. Again temperatures will be close to today's in the 80s and 90s and the humidity still plays a role.

The ridge we are under weakens heading into Thursday and a cold front starts to approach the area. This will bring a better chance for widespread showers and storms on both Thursday and Friday.

Biggest threat right now is flooding for the end of the work week.

Our fourth of July weekend still holds onto a chance for showers. Thinking Saturday will have better coverage of rain than on Sunday (July 4th) at the moment. Temperatures will be much cooler starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s.