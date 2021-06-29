Miners fall to Kings in 11-innings

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The Miners returned home to Linda K. Epling Stadium on Tuesday.

West Virginia welcomed the Champion City Kings to Beckley to begin their two-game series. The Kings wasted no time at all to get on the board, as a sacrifice ground ball would make it 1-0 in the top of the first. the miners would get on the board in a big way thanks to aPat Mills solo home run in the second inning. The teams would trade barbs and would remain tied after 9nine innings, but Champion City would drive in two runs in the 11th inning to win the game 5-3/.

The Miners will get their rematch back at Epling Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 P.M. on Wednesday.