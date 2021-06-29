North Korea’s Kim berates officials for ‘grave’ virus lapse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s official media say leader Kim Jong Un berated senior ruling party and government officials for their failures in the fight against the coronavirus. He said the “grave incident” in North Korea’s pandemic fight created a “huge crisis,” but the report from the Korean Central News Agency didn’t give details. North Korea has claimed to have had no cases of coronavirus infections throughout the pandemic, despite testing thousands of people and sharing a porous border with China. Kim made the comments during a Politburo meeting he called to discuss the anti-virus failures. The report said Kim criticized senior officials for supposed incompetence and other errors in their work fighting the virus.