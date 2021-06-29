Police seize cocaine, cash at farm near Amsterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have seized nearly three tons of cocaine and 11.3 million euros ($13.5 million) in cash in a raid on a farm near Amsterdam. Police said Tuesday the drug haul was one of the biggest ever by detectives in the Dutch capital. The cocaine has an estimated street value of 195 million euros ($232 million). It was piled up in tightly wrapped blocks throughout the building about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) south of Amsterdam and in vehicles. Police say they also recovered six guns, silencers, ammunition as well as luxury items and money counting machines during the raid last Thursday. Two men, ages 54 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking.