Raleigh County Public Library offering summer reading program

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Public Library is participating in a state wide summer reading program.

This program gives students the opportunity to go to the library and take a reading challenge, complete science projects and arts and crafts, and hear stories during the summer.

Amy Stover, Director of the program, says it aims to keep kids reading skills sharp while school is out by helping to retain what they learned the previous school year.

"After they're out of school, there's something called the summer slide, where kids may end the school year at a certain level, and lose a little bit when they start back the next year," said Stover. "We're trying to bridge that gap just a bit."

Stover said there are still more spots to enroll in the program, despite already having a roster of nearly 300 participants.

The program meets at the library every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, until July 31.