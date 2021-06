BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners took on the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday at home.

Bluefield led 5-1 through five innings, but the Sock Puppets came back late. The two teams were tied in the ninth inning. Bluefield had the opportunity to walk it off with runners on second and third, but the Ridge Runners couldn't make it happen.

The Sock Puppets won it in ten innings with a final of 11-8.