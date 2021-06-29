Ridge Runners walk it off at home, WhistlePigs walked off on in Kingsport

(WVVA)- Both Mercer County Appalachian League teams saw walk-off results on Tuesday.

At Bowen FIeld, the Ridge Runners started off slow. They tried the Burlington Sock Puppets 5-0 going into the 4th inning. However, after getting on the board off of an error, the Ridge Runners were able to wake their bats up. Bluefield would score six runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to win in walk-off fashion over Burlington 13-12.

Over in Kingsport, the WhistlePigs rolled into Tennesee trying to snap their five-game losing streak. Princeton would force extra innings after tying the game in the top of the 9th, but just an inning later the Axmen would walk it off to extend their losing streak to six games.

Bluefield has the day off on Wednesday, but Princeton will get their rematch with Kingsport at 7:00 P.M.