Russia allows booster shots 6 months after vaccination

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health officials have approved booster shots for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after their first immunization. The announcement comes as Russia struggles to cope with a surge of infections. Russia’s health minister told a government meeting Tuesday that the ministry has updated its vaccination guidelines. They will now allow those who contracted COVID-19 to get vaccinated six months after they recovered and those who have been immunized to get booster shots six months after their first vaccination.