Russian court arrests top Navalny’s associate in absentia

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered the arrest of a top associate of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, though the man lives outside the country out of the reach of authorities. The Navalny associate, Ivan Zhdanov, dismissed Tuesday’s ruling as a “pseudo judicial procedure.” Zhdanov headed Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was outlawed as extremist along with other Navalny groups earlier this month. Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent political foe. He was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation Russian officials reject.