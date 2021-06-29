Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses optimistic

KOKKARI, Greece (AP) — About a month after Greece officially opened to international visitors, the uncertainty of travel during a pandemic is still taking its toll on the country’s vital tourist industry. The picturesque seaside village of Kokkari on the Greek island of Samos is unusually quiet for this time of year. Sunbeds on its long pebble beach lie mostly empty; customers in the shops are few and far between. Business owners are putting on a brave face, opening hotels, shops and restaurants in the hopes that the season will pick up as the summer wears on, vaccine drives speed up and confidence in travel increases.