Staying steamy into Wednesday, rain chances then climb into late week

As high pressure sits to our east, we'll continue to get warm southerly/southwesterly wind flow into our area tonight and tomorrow. We could see a stray shower before sundown, but most will stay rain-free this evening, just mild and muggy. Lows overnight for most will fall into the 60s under mainly clear skies.

Wednesday will bring more hot and humid weather will highs in the 80s for most and a mix of sun and clouds. We have a slightly better chance to see a few showers/thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, but they look very hit-or-miss/isolated. Severe weather is not looking likely, but lots of thunder, lightning, and some heavy downpours could still occur in any storms we get tomorrow. Any rain will fade after sunset, and tomorrow night looks partly cloudy and humid still with lows in the 60s.

A frontal system then looks to bring a change to our weather pattern as it approaches us at the end of the work week. Thursday, we'll see more clouds, slightly cooler temps (in the upper 70s-low 80s), and wider-spread showers and t-storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Additional rain looks possible through Friday morning as the front makes its way through. While the chance of severe weather looks minimal still, flooding could occur thanks to bands of heavier rain. Stay weather aware! We could be much cooler behind this system into July 4th weekend....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!