Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya has been named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team. Tanya had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999. This move gives her more say with the franchise in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace behavior. It’s the latest move to improve the culture with Washington after Ron Rivera took over as coach and Jason Wright was named team president.