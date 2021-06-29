Tazewell County Country Club hosts Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - It was a warm Monday on the green at the Tazewell County Country Club, as the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour made its way to southwest Virginia.

The first group of golfers in the "Hunter Family Junior Classic" teed off around 8 AM. Age groups for the tournament ranged from 9 & younger to 17 & 18 year olds.

In the 17-18 age group, Tanner Walls shot 77 and won the age group.

Walker Gillespie won it for the 15-16 year olds. He had the low score of the day, shooting an even par 71.

Cameron Sharp won it for the 13-14 age group. McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield was also in that group, finishing in fourth.

Rylan McGinnis won it for the 10-12 year olds. Local kids, Blaine Morgan and Tyler Stover, came in second and third in the age group.

In the 9 & younger category, JJ Robertson won first, with Christopher Rizo of Tazewell coming in fourth.

The next stop on the tour is over at Glade Springs Resort on July 6th.