Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and his father-in-law more than a decade ago. Authorities say John Hummel stabbed Joy Hummel more than thirty times in December 2009, then used a baseball bat to beat to death his 5-year-old daughter, Jodi, and his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, who used a wheelchair. He then set their suburban Fort Worth home on fire. Hummel was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law, and is set to be executed on Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Hummel’s attorney does not plan to file any last-minute appeals.