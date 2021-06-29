Va. State Police, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Monday morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting report in the Spruce Pine area of Pilgrims Knob just before 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Tony Dean Cole, 59, with a gunshot wound to the head. Cole is receiving treatment for his injuries and is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation responded with Buchanan County to process the crime scene. An adult female, determined to be a victim of abduction, was located on the scene.

A warrant for abduction by force was secured for the suspect, James Patrick Cantrell, 44, of Pilgrims Knob.

A search was conducted, and Cantrell was found in a hotel in Tazewell County. Cantrell was taken into custody and is being held without bond at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Officials say the case is still under investigation and that charges are pending.

Stay with WVVA for the latest information on this case.