What to know about firework safety this July 4 weekend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the 4th of July quickly approaches, people are preparing for backyard fire works displays, but there are some things to know before lighting up the sky.

Ernest Parsons, the Captain of the Fire Prevention Bureau in Beckley, said safety should be top priority when it comes to do-it-yourself fireworks displays.

"Fireworks are inherently dangerous," said Parsons. "They're hot the sparkles are hot uh they explode so inherently there's risks there and dangers and so you need to take steps to keep yourself and your children safe."

Parsons said those steps include supervising children near any kind of fireworks, having a bucket of water to soak the fireworks in, wearing saftey goggles, and being cautious of buildings and bystanders when using fireworks.

"You shouldn't hold lighted fireworks, you shouldn't point them toward people or buildings or houses. You should only set off one at a time, and when you do, get as far away as you possibly can after you've lit them," said Parsons. "You shouldn't try to re-light any that don't go off or malfunction."

It's also important to know the community's rules and regulations about when and where fireworks can be set off.

Bill File, the City Attorney in Beckley, said there are guidelines in place dictating the ruled of the use of fireworks within the city limits.

"Fireworks are permitted on July fourth from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. You have to be at least 18 years old or with a responsible adult," said Parsons. "You cannot set them off where they will explode over streets or sidewalks. They cannot be set off closer than 100 feet to any structure unless you have permission of the owner of that structure."

File said they also cannot be lit up from a motor vehicle. He said safety and fire prevention was the motivating factor when the City of Beckley adopted their fireworks ordinance.

File added failure to comply with the city ordinance could lead to a fine of up to $500 and a court appearance

Parsons said the best way to stay safe from injuries and preventing a fire is to take in a professional public fireworks display instead of running the risk of something going wrong doing it yourself.

There are ordinances in other communities at the city and county level across Southern West Virginia so it is important to be educated about what you need to know before doing your own display.