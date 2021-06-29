Woodrow Wilson tennis coach to restart summer league

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Summer league tennis is ramping back up in Beckley. Woodrow Wilson High School Coach Bernie Bostick is leading the effort with the help of Asst. Coach Rich Daniel.

The league was newly revamped in 2019, but it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's finally back in 2021, and this summer's league will consist of lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays, with matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The league is open to anyone in southern West Virginia, not just Woodrow Wilson students. The cost is $30. For more information, call (304) 578-3205.