$40 billion pledged at Paris conference for gender equality

PARIS (AP) — World leaders, philanthropists and other organizations have pledged to provide at least $40 billion at an international conference in Paris to boost gender equality, as women across the world have been deeply affected by the consequences of the pandemic. U.N. Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka welcomed the pledges at a three-day Generation Equality Forum starting Wednesday. The summit “is about moving from making promises to telling us what you are going to do for the situation of women to change,” she said. Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation announced it will spend $2.1 billion to advance global gender equality.