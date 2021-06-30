Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case

NEW YORK (AP) — A TV actor is facing sentencing for her role in a scandal over a cult-like upstate New York group. Allison Mack pleaded guilty in 2019 on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere. She’s set to appear Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court. Her lawyers have argued she deserves a lower sentence for cooperating against Raniere and taking responsibility for helping him create a secret society of women who were branded with his initials. Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville.”