Annick Joseph joined the WVVA team as a Morning Anchor in June 2021.

Annick is happy to be back on the East Coast after spending almost two years west of the Mississippi.

She brings more than 10 years of newsroom experience, landing her first internship for ABC Sports for WTVD in Durham, N.C. and was hired on as a video coordinator/assignment desk editor toward the end of that internship.

She was able to transfer to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Journalism, while completing a variety of interships ranging from reporting, producing, fact checking and researching.

Her most memorable intership was the one she landed in 2014 at CNN as a researcher. She learned the skills needed to edit, fact check and question all content prior to air/web.

Annick is French-Canadian and Haitian from Montréal, Canada. She is living the "American Dream" after relocating to the US.

In her spare time, Annick enjoys reading, writing and any activities that involve the outdoors, a lake or a beach. She is looking forward to seeing the New and Gulley rivers this summer.

If you see Annick out and about, don't hesitate to say hello!