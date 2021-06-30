AP Explains: NYC election blunder spurs confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City election officials created doubt about the integrity of the city’s mayoral primary Tuesday when a failure to clear old data from a computer system led to inaccurate vote tallies in the closely watched contest. Observers blasted the mistake as more proof of incompetence at New York City’s Board of Elections, which has faced criticism in the past over other errors. The error also had the potential to do damage to the reputation of ranked choice voting, a system the city is using for the first time this year.