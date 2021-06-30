Bluefield State College receives $250,000 grant from AEP Foundation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The American Electric Power Foundation awarded a $250,000 grant to Bluefield State College on Wednesday.

The grant is part of AEP's Delivering on the Dream program, which is a $5 million dollar commitment to fund organizations with programs dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities that AEP serves.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be critical components of our company culture, but the past year has proven we still have work to do, both at AEP and in our communities,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “The Delivering on the Dream grant program puts our words into action. Appalachian Power and the AEP Foundation are proud to partner with these organizations dedicated to empowering equity for our customers, neighbors and employees of color.

The $250,000 grant is part of $1 million going to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Bluefield State College Foundation will use the grant to support a STEM initiative for students of color. The program is an approach to support minority students studying in STEM fields to ensure their success throughout their college career and into employment.

“Bluefield State College is profoundly grateful for the very timely and substantial support of the American Electric Power Foundation, noted Robin Capehart, BSC President. “The $250,000 grant awarded to the BSC Foundation will enable our College to enhance educational opportunities for minority students through STEM education. I salute the initiative and focus of Dr. Deirdre Guyton (BSC Director of Alumni Affairs, Dr. Ted Lewis (BSC Provost), and Mr. Tim McKenzie (BSC Director of Research and Sponsored Programs, and Title III,) in developing the grant. The American Electric Power “Delivering on the Dream” grant will dramatically elevate the career trajectory of many promising minority students at Bluefield State College.”

For more information on the Delivering the Dream program, click here.