Bluefield W.Va. Fire Dept. adding four positions to current crew

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Those looking for a career in fire service have a rare opportunity to become a fire fighter and get paid for it.

The Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department was approved by the city to add four new positions to their current crew.

No women currently hold positions in the department, and women are encouraged to apply. According to Bluefield Fire Dept., all positions hired will become firefighters with a starting pay of more than $32,000 and a benefits package.

Dakota Cecil says these paid fire fighter opportunities are hard to come by.

"So with this opportunity that the city's given us, it's very important that we get as many applications in as we can," Cecil explained. "So we can not only better ourselves as a fireman, we can give the best care to our citizens as we can. Once this is over, if everybody stays, you know it's going to be another ten to twenty years before we hire again."

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. today. Interested residents can apply at Bluefield City Hall.