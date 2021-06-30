California hate crime up 31% in 2020, led by anti-Black bias

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hate crime in California reached its highest reported level in more than a decade last year. It was led by a doubling of crimes against those of Asian descent and a nearly 90% jump in those targeting Blacks. An annual report released Wednesday by Attorney General Rob Bonta shows events against those of Asian descent rose from 43 in 2019 to 89 last year. The highest number of events against those of Asian descent were reported in March and April just as in shelter-in-place and other pandemic restrictions took hold. Yet numerically, Blacks were much more frequent targets, with 456 events last year.