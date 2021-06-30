California school stripped of title over tortilla incident

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The governing body for high school sports in California has stripped a Southern California high school of its basketball division championship after tortillas were thrown at the team of a largely Latino school. The California Interscholastic Federation on Wednesday says the Coronado High School boys team will lose its Division 4-A regional championship because of what it termed “degrading and demeaning behavior” following the June 19 division championship game. At least two students from mostly white Coronado High were captured on video throwing tortillas at the other team after a victory over Orange Glen High School of Escondido. The spectator who brought the tortillas said there wasn’t any racist intent.