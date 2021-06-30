Class A State Baseball team announced

(WVVA)- Three local baseball players were included in the Class A All-State Baseball first and second teams.

Two Class A pitchers rounded out the first team in Greenbrier West's Evan McDade and James Monroe's Andrew Hazelwood. Summers County's Logan FOx was the sole local representative in the All State Second team while five more ballplayers were named Honorable Mentions.

Check out the full Class A All State Baseball Team results below:

First Team

P : Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic

P : Evan McDade, Greenbrier West

P : Andrew Hazlewood, James Monroe

P : Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated,

C : Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama

C : Tommy Davis, South Harrison

IF : Isaac VanMeter, Moorefield (Captain)

IF : Josh Jenkins, Sherman

IF : J.W. Armstrong, Charleston Catholic

IF : Caleb Blevins, Man

IF : Caleb Nutter, Buffalo

OF : Casey Hurley, Man

OF : Logan Ross, South Harrison

OF : Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated

UTL : Cy Persinger, Midland Trail

UTL : Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield

UTL : Leewood Molessa, Williamstown

UTL : Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central

Second Team

P : Josh Thomaschek, South Harrison

P : Jakob Smith, Buffalo

P : Karson Reed, Moorefield

P : Bryce Zuspan, Wahama

C : Alex Miller, East Hardy

C : Dylan Knight, Doddridge County

IF : Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown

IF : Holden Allen, Sherman

IF : Cameron Kisamore, Pendleton County

IF : Evan Sayre, Charleston Catholic (Captain)

IF : Nathan Haeberle, Cameron

OF : Silas McKeever, Magnolia

OF : Logan Fox, Summers County

OF : Logan Roach, Wahama

UTL : Isaiah Gardner, Pendleton County

UTL : Christian Fluharty, Hundred

UTL : Brady Ankrom, Williamstown

UTL : Noah Boggs, Sherman

Local Honorable Mention

Levi Jones(Summers County), Cody Moore (James Monroe), Bo Persinger, (Midland Trail), Cooper Ridgway ( James Monroe), Chris Vines (Midland Trail).