Class A State Baseball team announced

Class A State Baseball team announcedNew
(WVVA)- Three local baseball players were included in the Class A All-State Baseball first and second teams.
Two Class A pitchers rounded out the first team in Greenbrier West's Evan McDade and James Monroe's Andrew Hazelwood. Summers County's Logan FOx was the sole local representative in the All State Second team while five more ballplayers were named Honorable Mentions.
Check out the full Class A All State Baseball Team results below:
First Team
P : Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic
P : Evan McDade, Greenbrier West
P : Andrew Hazlewood, James Monroe
P : Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated,
C : Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama
C : Tommy Davis, South Harrison
IF : Isaac VanMeter, Moorefield (Captain)
IF : Josh Jenkins, Sherman
IF : J.W. Armstrong, Charleston Catholic
IF : Caleb Blevins, Man
IF : Caleb Nutter, Buffalo
OF : Casey Hurley, Man
OF : Logan Ross, South Harrison
OF : Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated
UTL : Cy Persinger, Midland Trail
UTL : Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield
UTL : Leewood Molessa, Williamstown
UTL : Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central
Second Team
P : Josh Thomaschek, South Harrison
P : Jakob Smith, Buffalo
P : Karson Reed, Moorefield
P : Bryce Zuspan, Wahama
C : Alex Miller, East Hardy
C : Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
IF : Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown
IF : Holden Allen, Sherman
IF : Cameron Kisamore, Pendleton County
IF : Evan Sayre, Charleston Catholic (Captain)
IF : Nathan Haeberle, Cameron
OF : Silas McKeever, Magnolia
OF : Logan Fox, Summers County
OF : Logan Roach, Wahama
UTL : Isaiah Gardner, Pendleton County
UTL : Christian Fluharty, Hundred
UTL : Brady Ankrom, Williamstown
UTL : Noah Boggs, Sherman
Local Honorable Mention
Levi Jones(Summers County), Cody Moore (James Monroe), Bo Persinger, (Midland Trail), Cooper Ridgway ( James Monroe), Chris Vines (Midland Trail).