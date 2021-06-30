Class A State Softball team announced

Class A State Softball team announcedNew
(WVVA)- Five local players were named to the Class A All-State softball first and second teams.
Two local utility players were included in the first team with MidLand Trail's Emmie Lopetrone and Greenbrier West's Caley Chrisman. Two more Midland Trail Patriots, Sydney Sheets and Meghan Gill, were named to the second team along with James Monroe's Emily Canterbury.
Check out the full Class A All State Softball Team results below:
First Team
P – Mikie Lieving, Wahama
P – Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County
P – Morgan Cooper, Man
IF – Lauren Alt, Petersburg
IF – Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central
IF – Hailea Skeens, Sherman
IF – Lauren Noble, Wahama
IF – Landry Bone, Madonna
OF – Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood
OF – Remi Hinkle, Moorefield
OF – Zoey Winland, St. Marys
C – Abby Darnley, Buffalo (captain)
C – Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley
UTL – Maddy Richards, Wirt County
UTL – Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail
UTL – Amber Wolfe, Wahama
UTL – Jenna Burgess, Petersburg
UTL – Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West
Second Team
P – Chloe Treadway, Sherman (Captain)
P – Autumn Hall, Tug Valley
P – Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle
IF – Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County
IF – Katie Darnley, Buffalo
IF – Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County
IF – Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic
IF – Madalena Daughtry, Madonna
IF – Ashlee Tomblin, Man
OF – Kameron Beck, Williamstown
OF – Maddison Champ, Petersburg
C – Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail
UTL – Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg
UTL – Meghan Gill, Midland Trail
UTL – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County
UTL – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County
UTL – Emily Canterbury, James Monroe
UTL – Tori Humphries, Moorefield
Local Honorable Mention
Madison Campbell (Midland Trail), Braelee Brown (Greenbrier West), Sierra Garlic (River View).