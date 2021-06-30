Class A State Softball team announced

(WVVA)- Five local players were named to the Class A All-State softball first and second teams.

Two local utility players were included in the first team with MidLand Trail's Emmie Lopetrone and Greenbrier West's Caley Chrisman. Two more Midland Trail Patriots, Sydney Sheets and Meghan Gill, were named to the second team along with James Monroe's Emily Canterbury.

Check out the full Class A All State Softball Team results below:

First Team

P – Mikie Lieving, Wahama

P – Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County

P – Morgan Cooper, Man

IF – Lauren Alt, Petersburg

IF – Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central

IF – Hailea Skeens, Sherman

IF – Lauren Noble, Wahama

IF – Landry Bone, Madonna

OF – Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood

OF – Remi Hinkle, Moorefield

OF – Zoey Winland, St. Marys

C – Abby Darnley, Buffalo (captain)

C – Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley

UTL – Maddy Richards, Wirt County

UTL – Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail

UTL – Amber Wolfe, Wahama

UTL – Jenna Burgess, Petersburg

UTL – Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West

Second Team

P – Chloe Treadway, Sherman (Captain)

P – Autumn Hall, Tug Valley

P – Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle

IF – Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County

IF – Katie Darnley, Buffalo

IF – Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County

IF – Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic

IF – Madalena Daughtry, Madonna

IF – Ashlee Tomblin, Man

OF – Kameron Beck, Williamstown

OF – Maddison Champ, Petersburg

C – Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail

UTL – Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg

UTL – Meghan Gill, Midland Trail

UTL – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County

UTL – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County

UTL – Emily Canterbury, James Monroe

UTL – Tori Humphries, Moorefield

Local Honorable Mention

Madison Campbell (Midland Trail), Braelee Brown (Greenbrier West), Sierra Garlic (River View).