Class AA State Baseball team announced

(WVVA)- Ten local baseball players were named to the Class AA All-State Baseball team on Wednesday.

Three Independence Patriots rounded out the first team in Michael McKinney, Atticus Goodson, and Clay Basham. Bluefield pitcher Carson Deeb and Shady Spring catcher Parker Redden also rounded out the first team.

Check out the full Class AA All State Baseball Team results below:

First Team

P : Collin Cottrell, Sissonville

P : Cole Peschl, East Fairmont

P : Kyler Morrow, Point Pleasant

P : Carson Deeb, Bluefield

C : Parker Redden, Shady Spring

C : Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant

IF : Michael McKinney, Independence

IF : Matthew Toops, Herbert Hoover

IF : Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd

IF : Brayden Arcuri, Lincoln

IF : Nick Hamrick, Philip Barbour

OF : Atticus Goodson, Independence

OF : Korbin Bostic, Logan

OF : Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen

UTL : Clay Basham, Independence

UTL : Dawson Maynard, Logan (captain)

UTL : Jace Rinehart, North Marion

UTL : Peyton Stover, Winfield

Second Team

P : Tyler Fenwick, Logan

P : Alex Epling, Scott

P : Will Hunt, Lewis County

P : Tyler Kelley, Weir

C : Brady Whitacre, Frankfort (Captain)

C : Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover

IF : Hunter Harmon, Bluefield

IF : Dylan Griffith, Sissonville

IF : Nick George, Robert C. Byrd

IF : Riley Nicholas, Nicholas County

IF : Alex Johnston, Shady Spring

OF : Levi Cassidy, Wayne

OF : Brandon Wiley, Bluefield

OF – Jeremiah Carpenter, Lincoln

UTL : Cameron Cade, Wayne

UTL : Griffin Miller, Scott

UTL : Spencer Kenney, Westside

UTL : Alex Wilson, Philip Barbour

Local Honorable Mention:

Carson Brown (Independence), Kerry Collins (Bluefield),, Elijah Farrington (Independence), Andy Lester ( Independence Thatcher Poteat (Shady Spring), Bryson Redmond (Bluefield), Brandon Simpson (Wyoming East), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView), David Young (Shady Spring).