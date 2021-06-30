Class AA State Baseball team announced

Class AA State Baseball team announcedNew
(WVVA)- Ten local baseball players were named to the Class AA All-State Baseball team on Wednesday.
Three Independence Patriots rounded out the first team in Michael McKinney, Atticus Goodson, and Clay Basham. Bluefield pitcher Carson Deeb and Shady Spring catcher Parker Redden also rounded out the first team.
Check out the full Class AA All State Baseball Team results below:
First Team
P : Collin Cottrell, Sissonville
P : Cole Peschl, East Fairmont
P : Kyler Morrow, Point Pleasant
P : Carson Deeb, Bluefield
C : Parker Redden, Shady Spring
C : Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant
IF : Michael McKinney, Independence
IF : Matthew Toops, Herbert Hoover
IF : Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd
IF : Brayden Arcuri, Lincoln
IF : Nick Hamrick, Philip Barbour
OF : Atticus Goodson, Independence
OF : Korbin Bostic, Logan
OF : Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen
UTL : Clay Basham, Independence
UTL : Dawson Maynard, Logan (captain)
UTL : Jace Rinehart, North Marion
UTL : Peyton Stover, Winfield
Second Team
P : Tyler Fenwick, Logan
P : Alex Epling, Scott
P : Will Hunt, Lewis County
P : Tyler Kelley, Weir
C : Brady Whitacre, Frankfort (Captain)
C : Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover
IF : Hunter Harmon, Bluefield
IF : Dylan Griffith, Sissonville
IF : Nick George, Robert C. Byrd
IF : Riley Nicholas, Nicholas County
IF : Alex Johnston, Shady Spring
OF : Levi Cassidy, Wayne
OF : Brandon Wiley, Bluefield
OF – Jeremiah Carpenter, Lincoln
UTL : Cameron Cade, Wayne
UTL : Griffin Miller, Scott
UTL : Spencer Kenney, Westside
UTL : Alex Wilson, Philip Barbour
Local Honorable Mention:
Carson Brown (Independence), Kerry Collins (Bluefield),, Elijah Farrington (Independence), Andy Lester ( Independence Thatcher Poteat (Shady Spring), Bryson Redmond (Bluefield), Brandon Simpson (Wyoming East), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView), David Young (Shady Spring).