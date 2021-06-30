Class AA State Softball team announced

Class AA State Softball team announcedNew
(WVVA)- The Class AA State Softball first and second teams included six local softball players.
Independence's Kaylen Parks was named the captain of the All-State First team, joining her Lady Patriots Teammate Delany Buckland. Shady Springs Olivia Barnett was also included in the All-State first team.
Check out the full Class AA All State Softball Team results below:
First Team
P : Madison Legg, Sissonville
P : Delaney Haller, Lincoln
P : Delaney Buckland, Independence
P : Maci Boggess, Winfield
IF : Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser
IF : Kennedy Dean, Winfield
IF : Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring
IF : Sara Simon, Philip Barbour
IF : Madison Angus, Weir
OF : Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover
OF : Hannah Ferris, Lincoln
C : Sarah Brown, Oak Glen
C : Kaylen Parks, Independence (Captain)
C : Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison
UTL : Lena Elkins, Nitro
UTL : Maddie McKay, Oak Glen
UTL : Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover
UTL : Bella Savilla, Nitro
Second Team
P : Paige Maynard, Shady Spring
P : Tatum Halley, Scott
P : Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd
P : Charity Wolfe, Keyser
IF : Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover (Captain)
IF : Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant
IF : Aly Soblit, Sissonville
IF : Mallory Rosnick, Weir
IF : Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior
OF : Katie Gaughan, Roane County
OF : Taylor Noe, Logan
OF : Destiny Blankenship, Independence
C : Lilly Grady, Poca
C : Aubrey Collins, Grafton
UTL : Allie Mace, Roane County
UTL : Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East
UTL : Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen
UTL : Frederique Maloley, Grafton
Local Honorable Mentions
Alyssa Lilly (Shady Spring) Gabby Smith, (Nicholas County) Kendall Martin, (Independence) Paige Laxton (Wyoming East) Grace Richardson (Bluefield).