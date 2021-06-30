Skip to Content

Class AA State Softball team announced

(WVVA)- The Class AA State Softball first and second teams included six local softball players.

Independence's Kaylen Parks was named the captain of the All-State First team, joining her Lady Patriots Teammate Delany Buckland. Shady Springs Olivia Barnett was also included in the All-State first team.

Check out the full Class AA All State Softball Team results below:

First Team

P : Madison Legg, Sissonville

P : Delaney Haller, Lincoln

P : Delaney Buckland, Independence

P : Maci Boggess, Winfield

IF : Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser

IF : Kennedy Dean, Winfield

IF : Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring

IF : Sara Simon, Philip Barbour

IF : Madison Angus, Weir

OF : Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover

OF : Hannah Ferris, Lincoln

C : Sarah Brown, Oak Glen

C : Kaylen Parks, Independence (Captain)

C : Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison

UTL : Lena Elkins, Nitro

UTL : Maddie McKay, Oak Glen

UTL : Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover

UTL : Bella Savilla, Nitro

Second Team

P : Paige Maynard, Shady Spring

P : Tatum Halley, Scott

P : Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd

P : Charity Wolfe, Keyser

IF : Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover (Captain)

IF : Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant

IF : Aly Soblit, Sissonville

IF : Mallory Rosnick, Weir

IF : Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior

OF : Katie Gaughan, Roane County

OF : Taylor Noe, Logan

OF : Destiny Blankenship, Independence

C : Lilly Grady, Poca

C : Aubrey Collins, Grafton

UTL : Allie Mace, Roane County

UTL : Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East

UTL : Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen

UTL : Frederique Maloley, Grafton

Local Honorable Mentions

Alyssa Lilly (Shady Spring) Gabby Smith, (Nicholas County) Kendall Martin, (Independence) Paige Laxton (Wyoming East) Grace Richardson (Bluefield).

