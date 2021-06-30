‘Continue to pray’: In Surfside, NBA’s Haslem offers support

MIAMI (AP) — One of the most beloved figures in Miami sports history has visited the site of a Florida condo building collapse. Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem draped one arm over the shoulders of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday as they walked slowly toward a flower- and photo-laden fence that has served as a makeshift memorial for the Champlain Towers South tragedy. Haslem is a Miami native who began his NBA career with the Heat in 2003. He has remained with the franchise ever since. The 6-foot-8 player laid a wreath of red and white flowers at the fence in Surfside, Florida.