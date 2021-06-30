Ducks invade neighborhood; not everyone quacked up about it

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is quacking is down on ducks. WBRZ-TV reports that dozens of ducks have taken over a neighborhood in Baton Rouge. Residents say they’re multiplying and becoming a nuisance. The station reports that the ducks have for some reason become attached to homeowner Jennifer Richardson and her neighbor Debby Osterberger. The women said the ducks wait at their front doors until they come outside, then follow them during their walks around the neighborhood. Animal control officers are working on a plan to relocate the ducks to another area.