Firmly in control, China’s Communist Party marks centenary

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with speeches and grand displays intended to showcase economic progress and social stability to justify its iron grip on political power. President and party leader Xi Jinping is to deliver an address Thursday at a gathering on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, where an air force flyover is also expected. Events are being held across the country, including in Hong Kong, which is simultaneously commemorating its 1997 handover from British to Chinese control. China has cracked down hard on free speech and political opposition in the territory, while rejecting all outside criticism and sanctions imposed on its leaders.