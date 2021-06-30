Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Baltimore/Washington, MD

Spotsylvania County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia,

including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In

Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Central and

Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles,

Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest

Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford,

Southern Baltimore and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle,

Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun,

Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Orange,

Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern

Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun.

* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon

through early Friday morning with localized rainfall rates of up

to 1-2 inches per hour possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible.

* Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for

streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as

the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&